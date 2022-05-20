From the financial communications of Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG, we become aware of some information regarding The Callisto Protocolwhich is published by the same company, which refers to the game in question as a “quadruple A” productionwith a exit period which seems closer than expected being placed in the second half of 2022.

More information on The Callisto Protocol will arrive on May 24, with a gameplay trailer which will instead be released in June 2022, probably within the Summer Game Fest.

The Callisto Protocol, the first screenshot of the game

The game’s release period, according to Krafton, is currently set for second half of 2022 and it is therefore a period closer than one might think, considering that nothing has yet been seen of the game beyond the first presentation trailer with a cinematic cut.

The publisher aims, for the new game in development at the Striking Distance team of Glen Schofield (author of Dead Space), for a “horror experience of the highest quality”, with “unique action mechanics”, apparently. It also considers it an AAAA game, to better understand how it is a production of the highest level, even if the definition continues to make little sense, from the point of view of the terminology linked to the development.

Yesterday we saw some new images of The Callisto Protocol, which presents itself as the cover game of the new issue of Game Informer.