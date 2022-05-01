The CEO of Striking Distance StudiosGlen Schofield, shared a concept art created for The Callisto Protocoldepicting what appears to be one of the enemies we will face in dad’s new job Dead Space.

But the caption of the tweet is the most important element: Schofield points out that “It’s almost time to show you the actual game. I can not wait”.

There is no specific date for The Callisto Protocol yet, but we know it is still scheduled for 2022 on current gen and PC, therefore it is also appropriate to show gameplay segments in order to give users a more complete picture of what awaits them. The tweet has succeeded in its intent: to communicate to players that very soon we will see something concrete.

Going through some of the concept art from our incredibly talented art team for @callistothegame today. It’s almost time to show you the real thing. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/lHbxbQGndC – Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) April 29, 2022



Schofield is passionate about horror and sci-fi, and the desire to return to shaping such a game has been felt for a long time. The announcement of the release date, then, could come at any moment – like in a horror! – for which it is good to be prepared.

