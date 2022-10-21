The Callisto Protocol has entered the phase goldwhich means there will be no one else delay compared to the release date of the game, set as we know for December 2 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

With this announcement Striking Distance has denied once and for all the rumors about a possible postponement of The Callisto Protocol: apparently the work on the title is finishedthe project has been closed and now all that remains is to face the production phases that will take it to the stores.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Callisto Protocol has entered its gold phase,” the team wrote in a Twitter post. “On behalf of all members of Striking Distance, we want to thank you for your support – we can’t wait for you to face the horrors that await you in Black Iron Prison from December 2nd.”

Directed by Dead Space creator Glen SchofieldThe Callisto Protocol will try to offer a sci-fi survival horror experience with intense atmospheres and constant tension, but also capable of introducing elements of novelty within the genre.

Waiting for the launch, as mentioned, scheduled for the beginning of December, you will find more details in our special on The Callisto Protocol.