We are only a few weeks away from the launch of The Callisto Protocol, the spiritual successor to Dead Space. Considering that there is less and less to have this game in our hands, the leaks were to be expected, and the beginning of this title is already circulating on the internet.

Through ResetEra, shared the first 12 minutes of The Callisto Protocol. However, as usually happens in these cases, the video in question was removed as soon as possible. Still, this leak is already circulating online, so spoilers will be more common from now on.

Without going into details, this leak just spoils a bit of the initial story. Considering its quality, there is not much that can be distinguished. Fortunately, it seems that Striking Distance, the developers, are acting in a fast wayand they plan to remove any other videos that come up ahead of time.

The Callisto Protocol It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 2. On related issues, this game has been banned for sale in Japan. Similarly, PlayStation helped in the creation of cinematics for this title.

Via: ResetEra