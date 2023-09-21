Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports that Glen Schofieldauthor of Dead Space and founder of Striking Distancehe decided to leave the team a few months after the launch of The Callisto Protocol, the new company’s first game.

There is not yet much information on the matter nor an official communication from the person concerned or the team, but Schreier reports the thing as certain, in his speech on Bloomberg, in which he points to the commercial flop of The Callisto Protocol as the probable cause of the abandonment.

Striking Distance Studios, a subsidiary of the Korean company Krafton, which became famous with PUBG, is making a replacement at the top, after Schofield left the role of CEO, evidently in search of new prospects not yet known.