Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports that Glen Schofieldauthor of Dead Space and founder of Striking Distancehe decided to leave the team a few months after the launch of The Callisto Protocol, the new company’s first game.
There is not yet much information on the matter nor an official communication from the person concerned or the team, but Schreier reports the thing as certain, in his speech on Bloomberg, in which he points to the commercial flop of The Callisto Protocol as the probable cause of the abandonment.
Striking Distance Studios, a subsidiary of the Korean company Krafton, which became famous with PUBG, is making a replacement at the top, after Schofield left the role of CEO, evidently in search of new prospects not yet known.
Change at the top for Striking Distance
He will be placed in his place at the head of the team Steve Papoutsiswho from Chief Development Officer will become CEO of Striking Distance, thus directing the operations of the studio, whose next moves are currently unknown.
Schofield left the team in recent hours, reporting that he had decided to “pursue new opportunities” but without giving further explanations. The Callisto Protocol was born as a “spiritual sequel” to Dead Space, a series that Schofield helped create at Visceral, and in fact there are many points of contact.
The game did not achieve great results on the market and this seems to have contributed to the rift between the author and the team. The game essentially ended with the launch of Final Transmission, the final DLC.
