With a post on Twitter Glen Schofieldthe game director of The Callisto Protocolwanted to clarify thehelp received from Sony PlayStationexplaining that it is less than it might seem and is limited to only recording the motion capture sessions for the game’s cinematic sequences.

Let’s proceed in order. A few weeks before the release of The Callisto Protocol @Zuby_Tech revealed that the Motion Capture sessions were done in Sony’s motion capture studios with the help of Visual Art Studio. Unsurprisingly, the company often rents them out to third parties. Michael Mumbauer, CEO and founder of Liithos, who has worked on various PlayStation exclusives in the past, added that the PlayStation Visual Art Studio team has not only made its studios available for recordings but has also “contributed a lot” to The Callisto Protocol footage.

Later, thanks to the credits in the credits of The Callisto Protocol we learned that more than 150 people, coming from the Visual Arts Services Group and Sony’s Malaysian team, contributed to the development.

This has given rise to theories on the net, with lovers of the conspiracies who have suggested a sort of hidden partnership between Sony PlayStation and Striking Distance Studios for The Callisto Protocol, complete with alleged sabotage against the Xbox Series X version, which would explain why the PS5 version is the best console version from the analyzes of Digital Foundry and ElAnalistDeBits.

Conspiracy theories that the game director of The Callisto Protocol felt was the case for disprove categorically with a post on Twitter, in which he confirms that Sony’s support was indeed important, but limited only to the creation of the cinematic sequences.

“You can’t keep up with every rumor online, but I have to make this point clear: There are Sony people in the credits because we worked with them on performance tapes for our cinematic sequences,” Schofield said on Twitter. “They haven’t done any other additional work on the game. I hope that clears up any confusion about this.”

Just today Digital Foundry has published a new analysis of The Callisto Protocol, this time entirely dedicated to the old gen version for PS4 and Xbox One.