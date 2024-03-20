The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has announced a spin-off to its sci-fi horror game is in the works.

Currently codenamed Project Birdseye, the game is a “fast-action roguelike experience” set within the same universe as The Callisto Protocol.

Specifically, it's set in Black Iron Prison where players will be tasked with fighting their way out of the prison through levels filled with biophage monsters. It looks much brighter than The Callisto Protocol, thanks to colors other than gray or black and the comic book art style.



Project Birdseye | First Look





Project Birdseye is still in development, Striking Distance said in its reveal trailer. This is not The Callisto Protocol 2, the studio reiterated, but a way to “expand the world of The Callisto Protocol and stretch our creative muscles into something a bit different without impacting development on our next AAA game.” Striking Distance has not revealed any details on its next big budget game yet.

The Callisto Protocol had a lukewarm reception at launch and failed to meet sales targets, causing share prices of Striking Distance owner Krafton to fail. The studio laid off 32 employees in August 2023 to “realign the studio's priorities”, and founder Glen Schofield (who also co-created Dead Space), voluntarily left Striking Distance later that year in September.