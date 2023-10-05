Through Amazon Italy we can take advantage of an offer for The Callisto Protocol Standard Edition in PS5 version. The reported discount is 16% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €39.99. The current price is the lowest ever and is sold and shipped by Rarewaves IT. The version sold and shipped by Amazon costs €33.27.

The Callisto Protocol is a third-person horror shooter from the creator of Dead Space. Set on the moon Callisto, it puts us in the shoes of a prisoner trapped among mutant monsters. The game is currently available via PS Plus Essential.