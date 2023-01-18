The Callisto Protocol for PS5 and PS4 is available in offering on Playstation Storeas part of the traditional Promotion of the Week: it is possible to purchase the various editions of the survival horror of Striking Distance Studio by taking advantage of a 20% discount.

As reported a few days ago, Glen Schofield’s new project recorded sales below expectations in the face of high costs, and in cases like these it is inevitable that the first step to recover the situation is to launch some promotion.

Specifically, The Callisto Protocol can be purchased in the following versions:

Standard Edition for PS5 and PS4 a €55.99 instead of €69.99.

Standard Edition for PS4 only a €47.99 instead of €59.99.

Deluxe Edition for PS5 and PS4 a €71.99 instead of €89.99.

If you have read our review of The Callisto Protocol, you know that the game does not reach the glories of Dead Space for a whole series of reasons, but can count on a solid and interesting system, as well as an amazing technical department and management.

Speaking of Dead Space, the debut of the remake for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: will be available starting January 27.