It seems that The Callisto Protocol have some huge problems on pcso much so that up Steam they are flocking bad reviews and the resulting refund requests: at the moment the game has a “mostly negative” rating, with only 26% of favorable ratings.

Welcomed by the international press with mixed votes, The Callisto Protocol does not currently boast aoptimization effective on the Windows platform, and this translates into noticeable stuttering and slowdowns even on high-end configurations, according to the testimonials posted on the Valve store.

There are those who talk about annoying shots with the ray tracing active on an RTX 3080 Ti and who even, despite having deactivated the RTX support, is forced to accept completely unsatisfactory performance in relation to the components used.

The suggestion that we read most often in reviews on Steam is to avoid the purchase for the moment, waiting for the developers of Striking Distance Studio to make updates available that can fix these critical issues and deliver users an experience finally solid and consistent, at least on the most powerful PCs.

In our review of The Callisto Protocol we referred to the sole PS5 version of the game, being the only one provided to us by the publisher.