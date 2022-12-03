The version pc from The Callisto Protocol received a premiere patches that improves performance of the game, particularly problematic due to an annoying stuttering due to the compilation of the shaders, as often happens with games powered by Unreal Engine 4.

The condition of The Callisto Protocol on PC has resulted in a shower of negative reviews on Steam and requests for refunds which have obviously prompted the development team to work very quickly to come up with a update that would at least partially fix these critical issues.

Of course, this is only a first step, given that in some sequences the survival horror directed by Glen Schofield continues to present obvious uncertainties, but the studio has promised soon further interventions on the optimization front.

Of course, one wonders why a known problem such as that relating to the compilation of shaders on Unreal Engine was taken lightly by the authors of The Callisto Protocol, who intervened to remedy the issue only after the launch and the inevitable controversies that accompanied it .

Speaking of controversies, you can also find some among the comments on our review of The Callisto Protocol.