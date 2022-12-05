The Callisto Protocol got in these hours the first patch also for the console versionsthat is PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with a first update that should improve frame-rate and fix crash problemsat least in the intentions of the team.

After the patch aimed at the PC version, probably the one most in need of adjustments, Striking Distance has also dealt with the console versions, however demonstrating a certain promptness in support for its new game that has just been released, considering that it already released updates for the first few days all versions. We have not yet had the opportunity to detect the actual changes, but according to the notes, the first patch should already have beneficial effects on consoles as well.

According to reports from the team, this first patch should therefore improve the fluidity of the game by making the frame-rate more consistent and eliminating some crashes that it was possible to run into. It does not appear, however, that the version-specific bugs are fixed Xbox Series X regarding ray tracingfor which the team looks forward to further information and updates throughout the week.

In this regard, Striking Distance specifies that ray-traced shadows work well on Xbox Series X, while problems have been identified regarding reflections through this technology, which is still in the works to be resolved. We therefore await further information arriving during the week, with possible other updates in close proximity. We had seen how the PC version at launch was considered a disaster from a technical point of view, due to the amount of problems that emerged.