The Callisto Protocol is about to receive Final Transmissionwhat will be the Final DLC for the survival horror of Striking Distance, destined to definitively conclude the story, at least based on what seems to emerge from the developers’ presentation tweet, which has the release date starting June 27.

Presented with a short teaser trailer, Final Transmission is defined as “the exciting final chapter of The Callisto Protocol”, therefore probably a sort of definitive epilogue that takes place after the conclusion of the basic story of the game, waiting to get to know it better.

The Callisto Protocol: Final Transmission will be available from 27 June 2023 exclusively on PlayStation and later, on June 29, 2023, also on other platforms, namely PC and Xbox. It is therefore an exclusive 48-hour time DLC, apparently.

This should also represent the conclusion of the content additions for The Callisto Protocol, which only a few weeks ago had received the Riot Mode package as a further addition, even if we look forward to any other innovations planned for the title of Striking Distance and Krafton.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the author of Dead Space, Glen Schofield and which is very reminiscent of the title of Visceral Games.