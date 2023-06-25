DA Salisbury, Kraft’s global brand manager, spoke directly to the PlayStation blog to talk about The Callisto Protocol: Final Transmissionrevealing some details and pictures of the Final DLC of sci-fi survival horror by Striking Distance.

As for the historythis stands as a direct continuation of the events of the main game, which evidently have gone from bad to worse in the penitentiary.

The virus that wreaked havoc in the facility, we learn, threatens to spread outside as well and it is up to us to recover Mahler’s data and transmit it off the planet.

Obviously this means fighting and trying to survive by going through various nightmares and assorted abominations. To help us along this path come new items and weapons, such as the Kinetic Hammerwhich is presented as a substantial evolution of the standard blunt weapon.

This allows you to launch melee attacks from light and fast to heavy and slow, also depending on the duration of the pressure on the attack button. Among the new enemies we also find the biophage robot or “biobot,” as the developers affectionately call it. This terrifying foe is a cross between a biophage and a UJC security robotic unit, and reminds us that Black Iron is more dangerous and deadly than ever.

In essence, it’s the unsettling result of a biophage taking over a machine, creating one of the toughest and most fearsome enemies in the game. These, however, move and behave in a way that stimulates hand-to-hand combat, for which the Kinect Hammer comes in handy.

It also appears that the final boss of Final Transmission is really something special: “Our goal was to showcase the power of the Kinetic Hammer and have players find the best strategy to defeat the boss, deciding when to use melee or ranged attacks and using the ‘arena to your advantage,’ said Quinlan Richards, Senior Systems Designer. “The boss uses similar mechanics to Jacob’s and seamlessly transitions from powerful melee strikes to aggressive ranged attacks. Also, to make the battle even more interesting, the final boss will have an ability that will give Jacob an edge to to twist”.

As was revealed a few days ago, The Callisto Protocol: Final Transmission will be available from June 27, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.