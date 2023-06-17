The Callisto Protocol it was loved and hated by various players: those who expected something that in fact was not met with disappointments, while those who played the game free from expectations were able to enjoy a peculiar horror experience. The Final Transmission DLC is coming, which will extend the boundaries known so far of the history sector but the first to enjoy it will be Sony PlayStation 5 users.

Final Transmissionwill be available on all platforms on June 29but who owns PlayStation 5 has the option to play a couple of days earlymore precisely the June 27thto discover the secrets behind everything that happened in the Black Iron Prison.

Undoubtedly the work of Striking Distance Study who has put his hand to his creature by filing the corners and fixing those defects that the players have highlighted over time: compared to the launch, now in The Callisto Protocol you could see different ways in which the protagonist can be killed, Riot Mode and New Game + which will allow you to replay the experience with all the weapons and armor that you have previously conquered during your stay on Callisto.

If you are looking for a third person Sci-Fi Horror, this is the title for you.