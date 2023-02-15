Striking Distance Studios has updated The Callisto Protocol which has now arrived atupdate 1.12 (1,012 in PS5 version) for all platforms, i.e. PC, Xbox and PlayStation. This update takes care of adding some options to adjust HDR functions.

The weight of The Callisto Protocol update 1.12 is 647MB in PlayStation 5 version. The weight of the other versions shouldn’t be vastly different. The official patch notes published by Striking Distance Studios reads: “Added HDR calibration options so that users can adjust the darkness levels based on their preferences, via the Options menu”.

This is all that has been officially indicated for the update 1.12 of The Callisto Protocol. As always, it is possible that the update will also include other minor changes that the team has not reported in the patch notes, but at the moment we have no information to that effect.

It’s not a particularly elaborate update, but it arrives closely after the one dedicated to Hardcore mode, so it’s not strange. The Callisto Protocol will continue to update over time, that’s for sure, and will introduce other new features.

We also know that The Callisto Protocol has achieved below expectations sales in the face of high production costs.