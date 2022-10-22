The Callisto Protocol, the highly anticipated horror game heir to Dead Space, has entered the gold phase. All the rumors that were rumored about a possible new postponement of the release of the title, scheduled for next December 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, are therefore denied.

The announcement was made by the company that is dealing with the title via Twitter, confirming the completion of the work on the title and the closure of the project, starting the production phases that will bring the game to our shelves.

We are thrilled to announce that #thecallistoprotocol has gone gold! On behalf of everyone at @sd_studios, thank you for your support and excitement. We can’t wait for you to face the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison on December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NfHSWexvyx – The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) October 21, 2022



“On behalf of all the members of Striking Distance we want to thank you for your support: we can’t wait for you to face the horrors that await you in Black Iron Prison from December 2nd.”

We just have to wait for the launch to finally be able to try this title, hoping it will live up to what was created by Glen Schofield, already author of Dead Space.

Source: WCCftech