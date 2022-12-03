The Callisto Protocol turns better on PS5 than Xbox Series X|Swhile it has big PC problems: confirms it Digital Foundry video analysiswhich presents as usual a very in-depth look at the technical sector of the sci-fi survival horror of Striking Distance Studio.

A few hours after the video comparison of The Callisto Protocol signed ElAnalistaDeBits, therefore also comes the response of the English newspaper, which underlines the excellent quality of the solutions used by the developers and the use of technologies such as ray tracing to add extra depth to the visual rendering of the experience.

The two graphics modes work well, albeit in terms of performance Playstation 5 performs better than Xbox Series X and can count on more complete effects: an aspect that has not failed to trigger some controversy, given that Sony has helped the project with more than 150 employees.

On Xbox Series S the game remains very nice to look at, although it uses a dynamic resolution with a target set at 1080p and 30 frames per second, however making compromises as regards the definition of textures and effects.

Of course, the primacy of the problems undoubtedly goes to the PC version, a disaster that apparently fails to offer consistent performance even using very high-end configurations and suffers from an evident stuttering: a criticality now well known to users when it comes to productions driven by Unreal Engine 4.