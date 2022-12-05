The launch of The Callisto Protocol It has been somewhat bittersweet for everyone, that is because the title appeared with performance problems, especially on platforms like pc Y xbox series x. And now it seems that Striking Distance Studios has listened to the comments, since they recently released some patches to fix the bugs.

In addition, they promise that they are working on more patches for the following days, this was commented by the director of the video game:

We’re listening, hard at work on updates, and will have details to share about upcoming improvements early this week. Thank you for your patience. We want you to play the game as intended.

There are live patches for all consoles that should fix frame rate and crash issues that some of you have reported. We are listening, working hard on updates, and will have details to share on more upcoming improvements early this week. Thanks for your patience. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 4, 2022

This bad launch puts the players in question, since they are details that should have been fixed on days one, but two days had to pass after hearing the complaints from the fans. For now, the frame rate issues are fixed, but there are also issues with ray tracing that need to be resolved as soon as possible.

The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Kotaku

editor’s note: Perhaps it is a video game that should have appeared until January of next year, although perhaps they wanted to rush things, since its direct competitor, Dead Space, is going to be released that same month. At least they fixed things, but it is not ruled out that the initial drink was bitter.