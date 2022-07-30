When creating a new game, an important part of the development is dedicated to choosing between creating a proprietary graphics engine or using one of the already existing tools well supported by the production houses. In the case of The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance Studios has decided to opt for the second option, using the Unreal Engine in its 4.27 version.

The guys at IGN had the opportunity to speak with the development house Chef Technical Officer, Mark James, to discuss the business and development of a game, how Unreal has helped them and the improvements the team has brought to the engine. .

During the interview, James explained how starting with an engine already used in hundreds of games is a great advantage for a new team like that of Striking Distance Studios, although there are certainly changes that are made to the base engine to meet. to product development needs, communicating hand in hand with Epic about what had been changed to aid integration. In particular, how the Unreal Simple Demolition System has been customized, which has been made much more diegetic for example in the energy bar of each enemy, which represents the damage to the flesh, muscles and bones well by bringing the engine towards a more gore representation of blood splatters and dismemberments.

The whole interview can be found in the link at the end of the page, it is a very interesting reading for those who do not stop at the surface of a title, but want to know every facet.

Source: IGN