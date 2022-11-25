Through a post of the PlayStation Blog, the developers of Striking Distance Studios have revealed new details on enemies from The Callisto Protocol and an unprecedented underground location, called “Below”.

Aasim Zubair, director of environment art says that this location will offer great freedom of exploration, with players who could discover secret areas and details about the game world via environmental storytelling.

“Below is a unique location because it’s mostly based on real-world materials and shapes,” said Zubair. “Instead of the sci-fi design that dominates many of the other game environments, Below allows the player to find a more familiar and recognizable environment, also giving the player the opportunity to discover details about humanity’s first attempt to colonize the dead moon (of Jupiter) “.

The character director Glauco Longhi instead offered more details on some types of Biophagesthe frightening enemies that we will face in The Callisto Protocol.

“We started with the idea of ​​humans being infected so part of the fear is that what happened to them could happen to you,” Longhi said.

The character director mentions the Grunts, who are the least dangerous enemies and who still have much of their human traits. Thus they “bridge the gap between humans and more monstrous creatures, their shapes, sizes, proportions and anatomy somewhat similar to humans.” THE rusher instead they move like contortionists and can surprise players with their quickness and by climbing up walls and ceilings.

The Callisto Protocol will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC from December 2, 2022. Just today we saw the game starring in a disturbing live action spot.