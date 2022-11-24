With The Callisto Protocol just a few days away, it was recently revealed that this game will have a season pass. Here we can not only find an expansion for the story and a new game mode, but more death animations and greater difficulty will be restricted by a paywall, something that the fans did not like.

When the content of the season pass was revealed, many have pointed out that Striking Distance Studios, the developers, simply removed content from the main game and plans to sell it separately. Given these criticisms, Glen Schofield, director of the study, has clarified this situation:

“To be clear: we are not cutting anything from the main game for the season pass. We haven’t even started working on this content yet. These are new things that we will be working on over the next year. The fans have called for EVEN MORE kills, so we’re making it a priority for the new year.”

In this way, Schofield ensures that The Callisto Protocol will fully reach the market, and the additional content is a response to all the requests that fans have made in recent months. Outside of this, there are no further details on the season pass release date.

Callisto Protocol It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 2. On related topics, the game has already been leaked. Similarly, PlayStation helped develop the title.

Editor’s Note:

While the season pass has content worth paying for, such as the story expansion, some of the content found here could well have come as part of a free update. We just have to see how the public will react to this.

Via: Glen Schofield