The Callisto Protocol It is a video game that has been interesting in terms of controversies, given that since its launch it presented failures on platforms such as Xbox and also in pc through Steam. On the other hand, on consoles PlayStation there were no drawbacks and that has led users to believe that sony had to do, since they helped with development.

Before this the director of the game, glen schofieldhas wanted to clarify to the followers the level of help that the Japanese company has given them through the platform of Twitter. Mentioning that they have only collaborated with motion capture issues, not much else, so gameplay and performance parts would not have been touched at all.

Here his statement:

You can’t chase every rumor online, but I have to clear this one up: There are Sony people in the credits because we worked with them on the performance capture for our cinematics. They didn’t do any additional work on the game. Hope that clears up any confusion. —Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) December 9, 2022

You can’t follow all the rumors online, but I have to make this clear: there are Sony people in the credits because we work with them on the motion capture for our cinematics. They did not do any additional work on the game. I hope that clears up any confusion.

Remember that The Callisto Protocol Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: To think that the game has been boycotted on platforms other than PlayStation just because it has collaborators from the company is quite low. But hey, at least there are already patches on all platforms.