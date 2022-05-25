The Callisto Protocol is the horror game made by Striking Distance Studios and Krafton, which looks like will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One. Exactly: it will not be an exclusive only for next-gen platforms. Which is really a piece of information that leaves everyone a little shocked, as this news could mean that there could be some minor worsening from a technical point of view. Appearance that the developers have always taken care of to the maximum of their possibilities.

Okami Gamesa Twitter user, reported the summary of an in-depth study on The Callisto Protocol made by Game Informer, in which it is emphasized that the game could also be released on PS4 and Xbox One. Not only that, it also gives important information regarding the setting and the plot of the game.

In fact, it seems that the game will be set in a very distant future: in 2320 and will tell the experience of an astronaut named Jacob, who is sent to a satellite of Jupiter: Callisto. The motivation is rather vague, as it will have to solve a problem. During the exploration of him he will come across the biophages, creatures that kill and consume any living thing they find themselves in front of.

The Callisto Protocol was scheduled for release in the second half of this year, and only on next-generation platforms and PCs. But in the special the release of the game is also highlighted on the eighth generation consoles: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This may be a simple error, but it is also possible that the developers have decided to opt for this solution due to the lack of consoles, which would guarantee “few sales” to the game.

As for more information on the game, you just have to wait for the new events coming this summer, like the Summer Game Fest. Also because the launch window is known, but not the release date, so there is also the risk that it may be postponed. Perhaps precisely because of the release on PS4 and Xbox One. Despite this, it looks like it will take full advantage of the new hardware.