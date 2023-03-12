The developers of Striking Distance have announced that the Contagion Bundle Of The Callisto Protocolone of the DLCs included in the sci-fi survival horror Season Pass, will be available from Tuesday 14 March for PC and consoles, introducing a new mode designed for veterans and animations of death.

This new add-on introduces the namesake Contagion modewhich will give players a hard time, even more than the Hardcore one released in February, given that in addition to reducing the ammunition for weapons and medical kits, it provides permadeth in game over, which means that you will have to re-start the game over.

Apart from this mode, the upcoming DLC ​​introduces 14 new animations related to as many ways to die and the Watchover Skin collection, which includes an alternative costume and other items to customize the aesthetics of the protagonist.

As mentioned at the beginning, The Callisto Protocol Contagion Bundle will be available from March 14 and is included in the Season Pass of the game, on sale at the price of 28.49 euros at the digital stores.