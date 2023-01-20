The Callisto Protocol is one of the most acclaimed horror games of 2022: the resemblance to dead space is, in some ways, evident and for this reason, while awaiting the release of Dead Space Remake set for January 27, the title of Striking Distance has therefore decided to run for cover with a new, interesting, update.

is officially introduced “New game plus” mode, a mode available after completing the main campaign for the first time. The difference with the traditional mode will be in the weapons, which will be upgraded from the beginning of the adventure as in the previous save.

This feature allows you to increase longevity of the title and to complete the equipment upgradewhich is practically impossible with a single run.

The update is already available and, in addition to the new mode, allows further stabilization of graphics settings, voice volumes and fixing annoying minor bugs. The patch name is 3.01.

Waiting for the release of the terrifying (seriously, even the insiders say it) Dead Space Remake, we invite you to read our articles on “The Callisto protocol”, a game that, between ups and downs, can be the first stone to put for revolutionize an entire genre.