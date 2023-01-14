According to a Korean news agency reported, multiple financial firms have lowered the value of the shares of Krafton – publisher of The Callisto Protocol – explaining that the main reason is the commercial failure of The Callisto Protocolreleased on December 2, 2022. The game would not fit selling as per expectations and development costs would have been high.

The Samsung Securities company, for example, claims that expectations were 5 million copies, but based on what has been done up to now, it will not be easy for The Callisto Protocol to reach 2 million copies during the year. Korea Investment & Securities was expecting 4 million copies and has now lowered its forecast to 2.1 million copies.

The companies indicate that player reactions were negative: the technical problems at launch, the brevity of the game and the fact that the settings are too simple are mentioned. The votes of users and critics, it is pointed out, are on average not very high, both through Steam and through Metacritic.

The problem with The Callisto Protocol, according to Korean companies, is i development costs which settled at 200 billion won, or about 150 million euros.

Krafton would however intend to boost sales thanks to long-term support for The Callisto Protocol: new modes, cosmetic items and a paid DLC will arrive.

We specify that for the moment the information is not official and does not come directly from Krafton, but from Korean financial companies: the data may therefore not be very accurate.

The game is also attracting criticism as former developers have been left out of the credits to the amazement of many.