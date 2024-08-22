If you are partial to a freebie (or two), you can currently get your hands on both The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition over on the Epic Games Store.

The two games are available to claim until 29th August.

After this time, the store will switch up its freebies, and offer interested patrons the ability to claim the Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football up until 5th September (honestly, where is the year going?!).



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings The Callisto Protocol – Official Launch Trailer.Watch on YouTube

The Callisto Protocol came from Striking Distance Studios, which was set up by Dead Space alum Glen Schofield. In Eurogamer’s Callisto Protocol review, Vikki acknowledged that while “Dead Space comparisons are impossible to avoid”, she felt it made up for some of the missing tension “with production value and bloody-minded fun”.

Despite this, however, The Callisto Protocol reportedly failed to hit sales targets, which caused publisher Krafton’s share prices to fail. Striking Distance subsequently laid off 32 employees in August last year – a month later, Schofield left the studio “to pursue new opportunities.” More recently, Schofield said Krafton forced Striking Distance to release the game early.

You can claim this week’s free games via this link here.

Next week’s Fallout offering, meanwhile, will likely spark some interest following the acclaimed reception of Amazon’s TV adaptation. The show’s success – which saw 65 million viewers tuning in in its first 16 days of release – has already seen droves of players venturing into one or many of Fallout’s wastelands, to find out what delights were in store.