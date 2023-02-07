The Callisto Protocol has received a free update introducing the hardcore modean extreme challenge for game owners, especially those who wanted to start the adventure all over again under new game+.

The trailer published by Striking Distance Studio presents this interesting feature, as mentioned free for all users, but also the new skins of The Outer Way Skin Collection, reserved in this case for Season Pass holders.

In short, the arrival of the New Game + mode of The Callisto Protocol, last January 20, opened the doors to the replayability of the title directed by Glen Schofield, the father of Dead Space, who in fact lacked a similar option: we underlined it also in The Callisto Protocol review.

Hardcore mode increases the difficulty by limiting ammo and medkits, reducing the value of contraband and adding even more dangerous enemies to create a real nightmare.