L’entire campaign from The Callisto Protocol was shown on Twitchunder a resounding leak which will inevitably lead to the appearance of game-related spoilers on the various social platforms: an unfortunate event both for the development team and for the end users.

A breach had already occurred in terms of embargo with the publication of the first review of The Callisto Protocol by a very little-known newspaper, but which may have circumvented the obligations dictated by the publisher by obtaining a copy of the game by itself, without therefore signing any NDA.

Obviously broadcasting the entire campaign represents something much more serious, which could potentially hurt sales of the new sci-fi survival horror directed by Glen Schofield, arriving in shops on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One only on December 2nd.

Similar cases have occurred in the past and everyone obviously remembered the sensational leak of The Last of Us 2, although there were still several months left before the launch while the debut of The Callisto Protocol is now imminent.

In short, it will be enough to pay attention to what is published on social networks for a couple of days and guarantee an immaculate experience as soon as you can get your hands on the new creature from the father of dead space.