The launch of The Callisto Protocol is fast approaching and Striking Distance Studios has released a haunting live action commercials in red band version to promote the release of the game on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Going gold about a month ago, The Callisto Protocol will hit stores on December 2 and this video serves as a narrative introduction to the setting of the game, the terrible prison of Black Iron, which we will find ourselves exploring in the role of one of the prisoners, Jacob Lee.

In fact, it happens that a mysterious infection begins to spread among the prison population, plunging the entire structure into chaos: Jacob will have to try at all costs to escape so as not to end up a victim of this dark evil too.

In fact, the men hit turn into monstrous and lethal creatures: we will have to face them using everything that we will find within the scenario, hitting them from a distance or launching ourselves into risky melee in the hope of winning.

While waiting for our review, check out our preview of The Callisto Protocol.