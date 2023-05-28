The Riot Modethe new mode of The Callisto ProtocolAnd available starting today, downloadable at no additional cost to Season Pass or Deluxe Edition owners, or purchasable via the Riot Bundle for $9.99.

Announced a few days ago, The Callisto Protocol’s Riot Mode offers an extra challenge to players, allowing them to access a Unedited area of ​​Black Iron Prison infested with hordes of biophages.

“Take on increasingly challenging waves of enemies, earn vouchers to unlock powerful upgrades, and purchase health and resources to try to survive,” the bundle synopsis reads.

“By completing objectives, you will gain a special temporary ability that grants you unlimited ammo and GRP charges that instantly kill enemies, making battles less difficult.”

“Show off your talent for killing biophages. The “Uprising” bundle adds eleven new animations where Jacob kills biophages in brutally creative ways, available in all modes!”

“Honour the memory of Callisto’s first settlers by wearing the ‘Miner’ skin collection, a new cosmetic set for character, weapons and gear. Also, if you get 20,000 vouchers playing Uprising mode you will unlock the ‘Decontamination’ skin collection.”

