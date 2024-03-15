Caring for water is the main call that businessman Guillermo Elizondo made at the inauguration of the traditional Expoceres in Los Mochis in which men related to the field attend and who see a panorama complicated by several factors, one of them the lack of vital liquid. Elizondo Collard's message was well adopted by those attending the great annual event, including producers, officials and businessmen. It is essential that they really make the commitment to take care of water because there are some who do not seem to do so.

IN THIS Agricultural CYCLE The area to be planted with different grains was reduced, such as corn, wheat, beans, among others. It was only 50 percent of the surface that in some districts was authorized by the water allocation that the National Water Comission granted him. And the dam levels were low and are currently at 17 percent of their conservation capacity of the 11 dams in Sinaloa. Some more and others less, but in all districts the effects of the drought are being felt.

HOWEVER, there are some leaders of the irrigation modules and producers, large ones, who did not respect the planting plan. They planted more, so they have used more water than that allocated to the modules with the consequence that it affects the producers who complied because there is a risk that their crops will not have the last irrigation because the water is running out.

Difficult days are approaching because the water dispute is expected to worsen. In some modules there was no control, ambition won, but in the end they could all lose. After this cycle, users will have to evaluate the performance of their leaders to demand their departure or ratify them in office if they fulfilled their obligation to care for the water. For this reason, the call to care for water, at the beginning of the Expoceres It fits like a glove.

