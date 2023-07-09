Ukrainian soldier Stefan: call sign of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has the call sign Volunteer. About it on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) said the Ukrainian soldier Anatoly Stefan.

“Who does not know, the call sign of the commander-in-chief is “Volunteer”. I think it is not necessary to explain why, ”he wrote on the social network.