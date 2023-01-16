Institutions, companies, banks, and other service providers intentionally record the calls that take place between their employees and customers, as they alert the customer at the beginning of the call, that they are for the purpose of development, training, and quality, but some customers are surprised, that they are required to implement the obligations received during those calls.

For his part, the legal advisor, Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the content of the recorded calls between the service provider and the customer is not legally binding, as it is for the purpose of improving the level of service quality, and not taking a commitment from the customer.

In detail, individuals told «Emirates Today» that recording calls when contacting customer service raises the ire of some regarding what may result in them later in terms of financial obligations and payment of fees, or if the customer issued verbal expressions, misunderstandings or arguments with the customer service employee, which entails being punished by law.

They stated that they always hear the phrase “Please note that this call is recorded” when they contact customer service, and they do not know the extent of its legality, but they are afraid of running into any problem, if they agree to offers that entail an obligation to pay fees, proposing to give the customer the option to agree or reject it. call recording.

One of them said that he had a misunderstanding with one of the employees of the bank he deals with, as the employee spoke English that he was not fluent in, so it was from the employee that he thought he agreed with what was presented to him of the offer and acceptance of the subscription to the service, and when he objected later, the employee relied on the call registered.

A second person stated that some institutions that record calls when contacted refuse to refer to the recorded calls, in the event of a dispute with their customers, if the customer has the right, and claim that this call is only to monitor the performance of its employees, and ensure that they carry out their job duties and satisfy the customer. .

Others wondered about the legal position in the event that a case was filed against a customer, in the event that a problem occurred, based on the recorded call of the conversation that took place between the customer service employee and the customer, is it taken as material evidence in the case.

For his part, Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that he does not consider what is going on in the recorded call, regarding the obligations and the origin of contracts between the service provider and the customer, indicating that he received a question from a woman who says that she called the bank she deals with, to request a specific service, and the call was recorded, But later, she asked to cancel it because she did not need it, and the service provider required her to pay a fee, based on the consent she gave during the recorded call.

Al-Sharif pointed out that the call recording system for customers, which is applied by companies and institutions, is for the purposes of development and training for its employees, and not to obtain evidence or oblige the customer to contract or provide the service.

And he stressed that this recorded call should not exceed the limits of what it was based on, in terms of procedures and objectives, which is monitoring the performance of their employees and holding them accountable, and not holding the customer accountable or creating obligations or contracts with customers, pointing out that there are no legal texts or provisions contained in this regard.

And regarding if insulting and slanderous phrases were received from any party in the recorded call, are they considered as evidence, Al-Sharif stressed that there are no provisions regarding recording calls, but in general, anyone can now rely on the Crimes and Penalties Law, which criminalizes insulting in calls. telephone, and the recorded call can be relied upon as evidence of the incident and the crime.