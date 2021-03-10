The students of the drama school of the National Theater of Strasbourg mobilize for the survival of artists, students and all professionals in a precarious situation in association with the occupation of the Theater of the Odeon in Paris

Following a General Assembly on Monday March 8, 2021, the 51 students in scenography-costumes, acting, directing, dramaturgy and management-creation unanimously decided to settle 24 hours a day in the premises of the National Theater of Strasbourg. This act of mobilization aims to challenge the public authorities on the seriousness of our situations and to improve the rights of intermittent workers affected by the health crisis.

The students join the intermittent people who occupy the Théâtre de l’Odéon in Paris. We also called on all the national higher schools of dramatic art in France and conservatories to join our movement.

We ask :

The reopening of places of cultivation in accordance with sanitary instructions;

An extension of the White Year, its extension to all precarious, extras and seasonal workers among others, who are suffering the effects of both the crisis and employers’ policies, as well as a reduction in the threshold of minimum hours of access to unemployment compensation for first-time entrants or intermittent workers in breach of rights;

Emergency measures in the face of the financial and psychological precariousness of students;

A support plan for students in the cultural sector during their studies and on leaving to enable them to access employment;

Urgently, measures to guarantee access to all workers in discontinuous employment and authors of compensated maternity and sick leave;

An outright withdrawal from the unemployment insurance reform;

Funding for the cultural sector through a massive employment support plan in consultation with organizations representing culture employees;

Means to guarantee social rights – retirement, training, occupational medicine, paid leave, etc. – whose funds are threatened by the cessation of contributions. To make these demands, we demand, as soon as possible, a meeting of the CNPS (National Council of Entertainment Professions) with the Prime Minister;

From this day, Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. and until a concrete response from the State, all the students will remain installed in the premises of the National Theater of Strasbourg. A General Assembly will be held every day at 1 p.m. on the forecourt of the TNS and in Instagram live on the account of ” essential.opening »You can follow the movement’s news live.