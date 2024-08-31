This means that within a few hours of the servers opening, some dishonest users have already managed to bypass the protections and activate cheats of all kinds, from auto aim to “wall hack” which allows you to see enemies even from behind walls. It must be said that unfortunately this is the norm: even the betas of the previous games in the series were “hacked” within a few hours. And in general this applies to every shooter, for example even the recent Alpha Test of Delta Force was invaded by cheaters.

According to user reports and some videos circulating online, it seems that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta was targeted by the cheater who are already populating the games and ruining the party for other players.

And make-up retailers are already counting their money

If there are cheaters in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta matches, there are inevitably also some retailers who have already started selling cheats of all kinds and advertising themselves, such as the video below that shows the great satisfaction you can get from eliminating players using auto-aim and X-ray vision without an ounce of skill.

By the way, some of these dealers appear among the first results of a quick Google search, just to give you an idea of ​​their visibility and ease of access. Just to give you an idea of ​​how much some users are willing to pay to dominate in the game without any merit, the prices of cheats vary from dealer to dealer and based on the “services” you want, with packages that can cost up to 19 dollars a week or, in the case of the most exclusive ones, even 15 euros per day.

Clearly the hope is that Activision will be able to effectively stem the problem in the coming days of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta in view of the game’s launch, scheduled for October 25th on PC and consoles.