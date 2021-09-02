WILL PLAY WITH THE SELECTION ??! The @FMF announced that Julio César Domínguez will take the place of Johan Vásquez in the Mexican National Team. pic.twitter.com/duXA6FrQxY – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) August 30, 2021

The fans cannot be fooled because everyone knows that this call came to cover the absence of Vásquez, who is injured, in addition to the already famous veto that El Titán has, so he can hardly be a starter over those who have been observed to throughout the Argentine coach’s cycle Gerardo Martino, that is to say, Cesar Montes, Gilberto Sepulveda and Nestor Araujo, was only added to have a complete list and generate competition.

A well deserved call, for your daily effort, for your journey and for your experience. Julio César Domínguez was called to @miseleccionmx for the playoffs heading to # Qatar2022. Break it, “Tasting”! pic.twitter.com/DbGe252pih – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) August 30, 2021

However, unlike the rest of the players, the defender could contribute all his experience and seniority, after being taken into account in three different World Cup processes, where he was on the bench several times, although he can contribute something, can, and he will most likely receive minutes in one of the three scheduled games so that not only is it a last minute call, but he will also have his chance to convince Martino that he can compete for a spot.

? Johan Vásquez gets off the call for the Mexican National Team? Julio César ‘el Cata’ Domínguez will be the one to replace the Genoa player for the FIFA Date.#JohanVazquez pic.twitter.com/8w9wDnpxy0 – TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) August 29, 2021

Similarly, playing in a big team always weighs on the Mexican teamWell, how many times have we not seen that many footballers shine big with their teams, but being half a table down they are not considered. The issue of promoters and the hand that managers ‘put’ is also something that reigns in the Tricolor, perhaps also that is why it was preferred to give confidence to the Cata than to the young people of the Puebla, Xolos or Atlas.

Most likely, the celestial player can also be called up for the remainder of the year, as long as The Machine maintains a good performance, but after 2021 it may no longer be considered by Martino, who from the beginning said that he wanted to make a team full of youth to compete in the World Cup, a step where the 33-year-old defender would no longer enter, who does not have the renown of other veterans like Moreno, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Andrew Saved. That is the reality, his chances of playing a World Cup are very distant and once again he will have to settle for defending the elastic of the La Noria box.

From the last images of Julio César Domínguez with the clothes of the Mexican National Team. His last game was against Argentina on a tour in November 2018, when Tuca Ferretti chose to summon all Liga MX players. Today, the Cata is back. ??? pic.twitter.com/oIXkgK9lWm – Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) August 30, 2021