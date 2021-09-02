This weekend the return of Julio Cesar Dominguez to a convocation of the Mexican team, after a long time without being taken into account, which is not at all strange because in the absence of consolidated defenders such as Johan Vasquez, Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo, the reason is justified, since it belongs to the Mexican soccer champion and Cruz Azul is becoming the base of the national team for now.
Three years have passed since the last time El Cata put on the shirt of the national team, remembering that his time with the team has not been entirely positive, since he lived more sorrows than glories, apart from the reality is that this call does not convince to many because they consider that he does not have the necessary level despite having been monarch with The Machine, there are other players with more merit, but the calls have always caused this type of conflict and differences.
The fans cannot be fooled because everyone knows that this call came to cover the absence of Vásquez, who is injured, in addition to the already famous veto that El Titán has, so he can hardly be a starter over those who have been observed to throughout the Argentine coach’s cycle Gerardo Martino, that is to say, Cesar Montes, Gilberto Sepulveda and Nestor Araujo, was only added to have a complete list and generate competition.
To this we must remember that although it is an immovable piece of the cement table, even the club’s fans get involved with it continuously, giving the true strength of the rear to the Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar, because sometimes the second captain loses on the marks and looks slow, something that has been seen in the current Liga MX championship, where he has even been seated to give a chance to Alexis Pena, who is also doing a good job, without knowing if this will always be the case or they are only rotations of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.
However, unlike the rest of the players, the defender could contribute all his experience and seniority, after being taken into account in three different World Cup processes, where he was on the bench several times, although he can contribute something, can, and he will most likely receive minutes in one of the three scheduled games so that not only is it a last minute call, but he will also have his chance to convince Martino that he can compete for a spot.
What is a reality is that if Domínguez could win his ticket to defend the Tricolor, there are other players who could also get excited again as Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes and Antonio Briseño, in addition to the young people who are raising their hands to win a chance like Israel Reyes, Haret ortega, Jesus Angulo and Victor Guzman, with good performance in their clubs. Nor can we forget that another controversial call in recent months has been Sepúlveda’s, when Chivas has suffered too much on defense and now Tiba has even had to be a bench to build a defense with El Pollo and Luis Olivas.
Similarly, playing in a big team always weighs on the Mexican teamWell, how many times have we not seen that many footballers shine big with their teams, but being half a table down they are not considered. The issue of promoters and the hand that managers ‘put’ is also something that reigns in the Tricolor, perhaps also that is why it was preferred to give confidence to the Cata than to the young people of the Puebla, Xolos or Atlas.
It must be admitted that the cruzazulino youth squad has had a regular career, without so many ups and downs, he also has a great advantage, because not only can he play as a center-back, but he has also been enabled as a winger on both sides, although it really looks difficult for him to do so. arrive to Qatar World Cup 2022, first because of his age, then because it was an emergency call and once the rest leave behind their injuries or the famous ‘vetoes’, he will no longer be on the Tata list.
Most likely, the celestial player can also be called up for the remainder of the year, as long as The Machine maintains a good performance, but after 2021 it may no longer be considered by Martino, who from the beginning said that he wanted to make a team full of youth to compete in the World Cup, a step where the 33-year-old defender would no longer enter, who does not have the renown of other veterans like Moreno, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Andrew Saved. That is the reality, his chances of playing a World Cup are very distant and once again he will have to settle for defending the elastic of the La Noria box.
