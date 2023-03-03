Chilean deputy Maite Orsini, during a session in the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies, in Santiago, on January 11, 2023. maiteorsini (RR.SS.)

The Chilean deputy maite orsini, of the Democratic Revolution (RD), a party that is part of President Gabriel Boric’s Broad Front, voluntarily appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office after public complaints against him for alleged interventions in favor of close ones. According to the information that he has disclosed the local press, soccer player Jorge Valdivia asked him for help on January 26, after the police carried out a preventive identity check on him while he was jogging in a park. Not having his identity card (DNI), an argument broke out, he was handcuffed and detained, transferred to a police station and later released. The deputy of the right-wing UDI party Jorge Alessandri said that Orsini’s actions “clearly constitute an abuse of power” and announced that they will take the case to the Chamber’s Ethics Commission.

According to the newspaper exclusive Thirdhe Magician Valdivia, as the popular former number 10 of the soccer team is called in Chile, complained about the procedure and told the deputy, who he is close to, that he would file a complaint against the Carabineros. Orsini, who is a member of the Security Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies, called the director of Human Rights of Carabineros, Karina Soza. She allegedly did it so that the situation would not escalate and point out that there could have been a violation of rights in the athlete’s detention.

Carabineros opened an administrative investigation to investigate the police procedure. According to the newspaper, in Orsini’s environment they assured that, for the deputy, a lawyer by profession, the preventive identity control should not lead to an arrest, except if there are indications of the commission of a crime. Carabineros tried this Thursday to lower the profile of this case that has generated great interest in Chilean public opinion. Soza, who did not speak with the player, stated: “She called me stating that, apparently, there had been a violation of Jorge Valdivia’s rights.” The uniformed woman added that answering these types of calls is part of her job, so there would be “nothing irregular.”

Maite Orsini is part of the Broad Front, a new generation that came with the promise of political renewal. One of its main representatives is the minister Giorgio Jackson, from the circle closest to Boric and leader of the party where Orsini is a member. In August 2022, he was consulted in an interview due to the difference of the current Administration with respect to previous governments. “Our scale of values ​​and principles around politics is not only far from the previous government [el de derecha de Sebastián Piñera], but I think that in front of a generation that preceded us, that could be identified with the same range of political spectrum, as the center left and the left. I think we are addressing the issues with less euphemism and more frankly,” said Jackson, who apologized the next day. He was then Minister Secretary of the Presidency, but after the change of cabinet in September 2022, he was appointed in Social Development. Today his permanence in the Cabinet is not evident, since it is estimated that the president will make a change in his team of ministers before March 11, when he celebrates one year in power.

A case that began in show business

Two days before Orsini’s call to the Carabineros was made public, the case it was gossip news. Valdivia’s ex-wife, the model Daniela Aránguiz, accused the deputy of interceding for the soccer player in the prosecutor’s office and “erasing papers.” “I know that Jorge was detained. They took him detained on the street and she took him out. That was what she told me in a conversation.”. The deputy, after these statements, announced a complaint for insults.

On Monday, the deputy issued a public statement in which she stated that both she and her family are “receiving many messages of hate and violence.” “Please, I ask that this stop,” asked the parliamentarian, who at 35 years old is part of the president’s political generation. Orsini added that she found it “sad and unfortunate” to have to clarify situations in her private life in circumstances in which she has not committed any crime. “I am receiving hate messages from people who believe that a person’s private life should be open to public scrutiny,” she said. “I am single and in this context I do not accept questions about what I do or do not do or with whom or with whom. The trial and violence that has been raised against a woman because of the way she decides to live her bachelorhood seems to me a social setback, so I will not give any further explanations in this regard, ”she said in the statement.

Before the details of the call to the Carabineros were known, the pro-government parliamentarian received public support from the Minister for Women, Antonia Orellana, a member of the Broad Front. “Days after #8M, network attacks against deputy Maite Orsini (…) show us everything that is missing for political participation to be full and free of violence,” wrote Orellana, very close to President Boric and a member of his committee. political, where the president makes the main decisions.

The same was done by the Minister of Secretary of the Presidency, the socialist Ana Lya Uriarte, who was consulted about the Orsini case in a television morning. “It is very unfair that they classify a person or try to interfere in her private life, because the public scrutiny to which she must be subjected is that of her parliamentary work (…) We are past the days of the inquisition, that is very old . She is a young, free woman, she is not doing a disservice to public morality, far from it. Really, let her go, please her, ”said the socialist, before the details of the call to the Carabineros were known, which will be investigated both in the Prosecutor’s Office and in Congress.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.