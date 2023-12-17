An innocent attempt to help their adopted rabbits find a new owner resulted in the board of De Dierenstee animal shelter receiving a large cat from several animal lovers. Want to put rabbits on display so close to Christmas? That's all very coincidental, according to some people with 'Flappie thoughts'. However, the animal shelter insists: these rabbits are really not meant for your plate.

