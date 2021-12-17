BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Friday 17 December 2021, 21:01



The French left is increasingly atomized despite the call for unity by Anne Hidalgo, a socialist candidate for the presidential elections in April 2022. The mayor of Paris reiterated this Friday her proposal to hold joint primaries to present a common plate to the first back and also added the convenience of holding a television debate in January between the different parties of this political tendency.

In addition, the entrance on the scene of the former socialist minister Christiane Taubira entangles the skein even more because it increases the confusion among voters and divides the left. “I contemplate aspiring to the presidency of the French Republic”, said this Friday the head of Justice of François Hollande in a video broadcast on social networks. Taubira, an emblematic figure, promises that if she appears in the race for El Elíseo “she will not be just another candidate” and that she feels capable of uniting the left.

However, Hidalgo and Taubira’s calls for unity have fallen on deaf ears. The environmentalist Yannick Jacot once again closed the door to any participation in the primaries, although he was willing to receive “with open arms” the socialists who want to join his campaign.

“Fight among yourselves and leave me alone”, responded, for his part, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate of La Francia Insoumise (the Gallic Podemos). There are already enough candidates. We are not going to multiply them every day like loaves, at the risk of being the laughingstock of the whole world, “warned the communist Fabien Roussel.