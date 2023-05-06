Saturday, May 6, 2023, 09:32



Since the Association of Merchants of the Municipality of Orihuela (Acmo) declared war on the City Council, in the Marqués de Arneva Palace they have been forging a forceful response. Last week, the councilor for the area, María García, assured that the deadlines for the call for subsidies “are better than last year” and, consequently, yesterday, to demonstrate it, the mayor decided to submit the call to the next Governing Board of subsidies of 2023, that is, five months before with respect to the date on which this same procedure was carried out last year.

This was announced in an appearance in which the mayor spared no reproaches against the president of the merchants, Ascensio Pérez, whom he already accused of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against his council with those vinyls that have been seen these days in the streets with the motto: ‘The City Council abandons the commerce of Orihuela’.

Against this, the mayor preferred to demonstrate “transparency.” Thus, in a technical report that she herself provided, all the steps followed in the processing of the 2022 and 2023 trade subsidies are detailed. Regarding the first of the calls, the file begins with the publication of the bases in July, the 80% down payment is paid in October and the remaining 20% ​​is paid last January. On the contrary, for the new call for this year, the bases have been published much earlier, in March.

«In just two months (March and April) we have processed this grant, so the data and facts confirm that there has been no delay in this call. What’s more, since I took over this area, the call periods have improved, since in 2020 they were 10 months and in 2018, 9 months », he declared.

Unjustified expenses



The mayor of the area also reported that the 2023 aid file “began just when the 2022 file was closed and, for this, we were waiting for the return of more than 1,600 euros that Acmo had to pay for not having justified that amount. That happened on March 14, 2023. Until then, we could not start the processing of the new call.

María García also stated that, while “some allocate money to smear campaigns, the Department has launched two consumer voucher campaigns that have injected 1.5 million euros into shops and has carried out revitalization campaigns. This is working by and for trade. For this reason, I understand that the campaign they have carried out can only be framed in an attempt to smear political prestige at the gates of an election.

The only thing that the councilor has granted to Ascensio Pérez is that the payment of 80% of the 2022 subsidy would be, ‘a priori’, to cover the commercial animation campaigns carried out by the Acmo between January and September 2022. Not so the they have arranged below. “I don’t know if they still had money from the previous call or if they wanted to include those expenses in the new call.”