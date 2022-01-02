Xavi Hernández appeared at the press conference prior to Mallorca-Barcelona that will close the first round of La Liga. The first question would not be long in coming: Are you afraid of casualties? To which Xavi replied: “We are in an extreme situation because we have between 17 or 18 casualties. I think it was the right time to call off the game. It is my opinion and it is common sense. ”
Later the Real Madrid coach at a press conference answered Xavi: “There is a protocol, we can give an opinion, but what we must do is respect the protocol”
Two opinions and two ways of dealing with a problem for the coaches of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The reality is that the League has its protocol and Barcelona meets the conditions to play the game against Mallorca. This is the list of summoned by Xavi: Ter Stegen, Piqué, Araujo, Riqui Puig, Neto, Lenglet, Luuk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong, Mingueza, Umtiti, Éric, Iñaki Peña, Nico, Jutglà, Álvaro Sánz, Comas, Ilias , Guillem, Estanis, Lucas De Vega and Mika Mármol. Has had to resort to nine from the quarry plus Iñaki Peña.
The injured are: Dest, Coutinho, Abde, Alba, Balde, Dembélé, Gavi and Alves for corona virus. Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis, Martin Braithwaite and Sergi Roberto for injury and Sergio Busquets for sanction. They recover Umtiti and Lenglet for having tested negative in the PCR.
