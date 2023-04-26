The call between Zelenskyi and Xi | Researcher: China can be in a good position as a peace broker because it has its own interests to protect

China is trying to play a role as a peace broker, but at the same time it is also trying to drive a wedge between the United States and the EU, says researcher Mikael Mattlin.

26.4. 20:56

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of China Xi Jinping’s Wednesday telephone conversation raised the question of what China wants and why.

Let’s ask the research professor of the Foreign Policy Institute from Mikael Mattlin. He is familiar with, among other things, China’s foreign and domestic policy.

“It’s very interesting that the call actually happened at all,” Mattlin begins.

According to him, China has been under pressure from a more nationalistic home audience, which is why it was certainly not easy for the country’s leader to call Zelensky.

“I know that some of the leading China experts have been of the opinion that the call will not take place, and this is exactly why,” says Mattlin.

China has long balanced with its own interests, and it still has not condemned Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Nevertheless, Mattlin believes that China has been activated in one way or another since last fall, and wants to take an even more visible role in the field of global power relations.

February at the end of China published a twelve point position paper, in which it stated what kind of political principles it thinks the war in Ukraine should be resolved on. China’s peace proposal ran into the doubts of NATO and European leaders at the time.

For example NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated at that time, that China does not have much credibility as a peace broker.

Although, according to Mattlin, the position paper did not contain “really any kind of concreteness”, it showed that China was ready to become a more active player in world politics.

“The paper was not a viable peace plan, but something is happening now.”

Mattlin’s according to China’s actions, there are at least two broader goals behind it.

“First of all, China still strives to present itself as a responsible, peace-loving great power that operates in world politics in a different way than, for example, the United States and Russia. This has been China’s message for a long time.”

Mattlin reminds us that the world is by no means limited to the United States or Europe. Especially not when viewed from China.

“Especially in the so-called global south, China’s message has significantly more resonance. China’s message is aimed at the global south and its own domestic audience, and not primarily at Europe or the West,” says Mattlin.

Mikael Mattlin, research professor at the Foreign Policy Institute.

China has recently sought the role of an intermediary also in places other than Ukraine. At the beginning of March, it worked like that when Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic relations after seven years.

Mattlin points out that the countries were, however, ready to restore their relations anyway, without China.

“Perhaps they wanted China to act as an intermediary in some way, seemingly or ceremonially,” says Mattlin.

In any case, restoring diplomatic relations has been easier for China than mediating peace in a war situation.

“That role is much more unconventional in China. China is clearly in its discomfort zone. Therefore, it is particularly interesting that on Wednesday it was reported that China would be sending its special representative to Ukraine to discuss some kind of political solution in this situation.”

“It would be kind of new for China and something that even a year ago I was suspicious of, because China has not wanted to ostentatiously get involved in this kind of conflict in the past,” says Mattlin.

On Wednesday it was also reported that China would be ready to send delegations not only to Ukraine but also to other countries.

Seen from the West, China seems like an odd choice as a peace broker. However, Mattlin points out that the opposite is actually the case. According to him, China can be in a good position as a mediator because it has important interests to protect and working relations with both sides of the war.

“It is often thought that a neutral small state, perhaps even a private person, acts as a peace mediator. In some situations, however, it works better if the mediator has clear, big interests of his own, and the parties know about them.”

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi already announced at the time of the publication of China’s peace proposal that he was positive about China’s possible role as a peace mediator.

“Zelenskyi has taken a more positive approach to the matter from the beginning than many in the West.”

Its in addition to the fact that China now strives to present itself even more strongly as a responsible great power that promotes peace and development with its activities, according to Mattlin, it also strives to drive a wedge between the United States and the EU.

“At the moment, it would seem that China is quite actively trying to improve its relations with the European Union, and there is a fierce debate about the EU’s position in the global superpower race,” says Mattlin.

Where the United States tries to bring the EU into a close united front against China, China tries to keep the EU as a somewhat separate actor from the United States.

“The EU itself seems to be quite confused in this matter, so to speak, with several interests pulling in different directions,” says Mattlin.