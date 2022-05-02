Race of the Calimocho rock in the Caballos del Vino, this Monday. / John F. Oak trees

The Calimocho rock won the 2022 Wine Horses race this Monday. The mare ‘Bulería’ ran the 80 meters of the Caravaca Castle slope in 8 seconds and 257 thousandths. With this triumph, the horsemen revalidate the championship, since they also took the victory in 2019, the last edition prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with a mark of 8 seconds and 178 thousandths.

Peñas Escándalo and Universo came in second and third place, respectively. This year’s race was very conditioned by rainfall. About halfway through the race, a heavy hailstorm began to fall on Caravaca de la Cruz. Although the boulder subsided, the rain accompanied the rest of the contest and made it difficult for the horsemen to race.

The Caravaca de la Cruz Wine Horse races returned to the Castillo slope after the stoppage forced by the pandemic. From May 1 to 5, the municipality is the scene of some unique festivities in the world and they include the tradition of the Caballos del Vino, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. The Festivals in Honor of the Santísima and Vera Cruz are also, as a whole, of International Tourist Interest.

The Moors, Christians and Horses of Wine festivities, in honor of the Santísima and Vera Cruz, recall a tradition that finds its roots in the Middle Ages, when the town was a border land with the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada. More than 150,000 people come every year to the northwest of the Region of Murcia to witness unusual celebrations full of passion.