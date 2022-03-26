A new cloud of Saharan dust once again covered the skies of the Region of Murcia this Saturday morning, just eleven days after the intense haze that for several days colored the Community orange. Thus, the opaque aspect that the sky shows again is due to the fact that high levels of solid particles have been concentrated in the atmosphere, made up of dust, sand and even ashes or clay, responsible for the characteristic color of haze.

However, for now the dust cloud is not saturating the levels of PM10 particles in the Region, used as indicators to determine air quality. The latest data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, recorded this Saturday at 12 noon, reflect that throughout the Community the air quality is “reasonably good” or even “good”, except in Alumbres, where it receives the rating of “regular”. ».

The dust in suspension, in addition, can return to leave precipitations in the form of mud this Saturday afternoon. According to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), during the next few hours there will be showers throughout the Region that may occasionally be accompanied by storms, although mud deposits will occur in the south and east of the Region.

Looking ahead to the coming days, the Aemet foresees a new start to the week marked by overcast skies and occasional showers, especially between Sunday and Wednesday. Although it is still early to estimate how the weather forecast will evolve for next weekend, the first estimates suggest that the skies will begin to clear on Thursday and Friday.