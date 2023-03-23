NIS America And PLAION today reveal the release date for the edition Playstation 5 Of The Caligula Effect: Overdosealso sharing a new trailer dedicated to the characters of the cast.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose will land on the new Sony home console next June 2, 2023, in physical and digital format. Check out the new trailer below.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose PS5 – Character Trailer

The Caligula Effect: Overdose will be released on PS5™ on June 2, 2023!

In the virtual world of Mobius, where people flee to escape the pain and problems of reality, the Go-Home Club is created in an attempt to return to the real world. Who are the members of this club and why do they want to escape from Mobius’ paradise?

Source: NIS America via PLAION