NIS America announces the release date for the version Playstation 5 Of The Caligula Effect 2the RPG of Furyu And history already available on other platforms.

Below we show you the new trailer dedicated to the story and gameplay of the title, which will be available next October 20th in Europe.

The Caligula Effect 2 – Story and gameplay

Fight for your freedom in The Caligula Effect 2! You and your classmates are trapped in the virtual world of Redo, and in order to escape you will have to play your way to the end. Use the Imaginary Chain to plan attacks, gain an advantage with Risk Breaks and X-Jacks, and to connect with others trapped in Redo so you can learn their stories and increase your rank.

Source: NIS America via PLAION