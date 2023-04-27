NIS America announced the arrival of a release Playstation 5 For The Caligula Effect 2already available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. This new edition of the title will be released in Europe during the autumn, although a specific date has not been revealed at the moment. At the moment the software house has not released further information for the PS5 version, we don’t know if there will be any changes or improvements to the game.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer for the edition Playstation 5 Of The Caligula Effect 2wishing you a good vision as always.

Source: NIS America