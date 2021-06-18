The publisher FuRyu and the developer Historia have released a new video of about eight minutes on the net that showcases the gameplay of The Caligula Effect 2, known in Japan as Caligula2 and the next one coming June 24 up PlayStation 4 is Nintendo Switch.

The release in Europe is planned for the autumn, as announced by NIS America is Koch Media. Good vision!

The Caligula Effect 2 – Gameplay

The Caligula Effect 2 coming to the West this Fall! Milan (February 25, 2021) – NIS America is happy to announce that The Caligula Effect 2 will arrive on PS4 ™ and Nintendo Switch ™ in Fall 2021! Immerse yourself in a mind-blowing adventure created by the writer of the series Person, Tadashi Satomi, and director Takuya Yamanaka in this upcoming RPG. For more information, please visit: https://nisamerica.com/caligula-effect-2 About the game: A virtuadoll named Regret created the world of Redo to save people from their past regrets by unknowingly imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this “paradise” is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ bursts into Regret’s virtual reality and restores real-world memories in a high school student. To escape Redo, the Go-Home Club, a resistance group trying to fight against Regret and his law enforcement officers, the Obbligato Musicians, is re-established. Main features: Welcome to Tatefushi Academy: Meet the faces of the Go-Home Club, whose memories are awakened by virtuadoll, χ. Recruit other students to help you, challenge the virtuadoll, Regret and his Obligato musicians, and escape the false world of Redo!

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu